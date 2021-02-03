First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,327. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44.

