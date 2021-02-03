First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

FGM stock opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61.

