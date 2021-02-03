First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Shares Up 1.6%

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.11. 214,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 263,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,239,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

