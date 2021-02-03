First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 175,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,433,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,328,000 after acquiring an additional 639,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,375,000 after acquiring an additional 479,877 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,802,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,578,000.

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,128. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

