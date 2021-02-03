First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 1,633 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

