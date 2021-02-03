First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases New Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,595,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

PTNQ stock opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.