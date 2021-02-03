First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $263,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $64.50. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.