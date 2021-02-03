First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $225,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 8,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $234.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,792 shares of company stock valued at $18,215,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

