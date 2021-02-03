First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 178 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

SO stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $70.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

