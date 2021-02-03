First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%.

NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.91. 41,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. First Financial has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $547.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 2.8%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

