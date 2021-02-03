First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

