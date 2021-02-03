First Dallas Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 0.14% of U.S. Concrete worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 304.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

USCR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.17. 97,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a market cap of $786.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.34.

In other U.S. Concrete news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $381,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $410,364. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USCR. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

