First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.93.

Shares of ATO traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $87.05. 1,026,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

