First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,750 Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

DIN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.99. 218,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,274. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

