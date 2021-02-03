First Dallas Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 1.3% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,401 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

