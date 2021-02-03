First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

FCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

NYSE FCF opened at $12.11 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 115,845 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 279,620 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 75,889 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

