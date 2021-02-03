First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FBIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,966. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $172.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 762,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 369.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.