First Business Financial Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $172.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 369.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 762,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.