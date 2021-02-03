Firo (FIRO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.58 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Firo has a market cap of $47.79 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Firo has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00011303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,776.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.36 or 0.04313586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.50 or 0.00417393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.65 or 0.01198190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.39 or 0.00501382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.16 or 0.00419200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.61 or 0.00259971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021553 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,496,572 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.