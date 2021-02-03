FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-238 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.64 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FEYE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.27.

FireEye stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. 6,779,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,296. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. FireEye has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $786,023.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,364.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

