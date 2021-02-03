FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.990-1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.64 million.FireEye also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist cut FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.27.

Shares of FEYE traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,779,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. FireEye has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,138,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

