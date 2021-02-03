Financial Analysis: Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) versus eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of eBay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 6.82% 36.63% 1.99% eBay 50.42% 82.73% 11.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alliance Data Systems and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 1 6 8 0 2.47 eBay 0 13 11 0 2.46

Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus price target of $70.85, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. eBay has a consensus price target of $62.70, indicating a potential upside of 9.36%. Given eBay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than Alliance Data Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and eBay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $5.58 billion 0.60 $278.00 million $16.39 4.25 eBay $10.80 billion 3.66 $1.79 billion $2.32 24.71

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Data Systems. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eBay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alliance Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. eBay pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Alliance Data Systems pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. eBay pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alliance Data Systems has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alliance Data Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

eBay beats Alliance Data Systems on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The Card Services segment provides receivable financing services comprising underwriting and risk management; processing services, such as new account processing, bill processing, remittance processing, and customer care; and marketing services to private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. The company captures and analyzes data created during each customer interaction, leveraging the insight derived from that data to enable clients to identify and acquire new customers and to enhance customer loyalty. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, home furnishing and hardware, beauty and jewelry, hospitality and travel, and telecommunications. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc. operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

