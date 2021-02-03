Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,167 shares of company stock worth $1,534,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.61. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The company had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

