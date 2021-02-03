Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78.
In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.