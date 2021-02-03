Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes $323,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in CSX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in CSX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

