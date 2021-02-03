Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $144.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.78.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

