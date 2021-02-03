Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,925,000 after buying an additional 312,559 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 719,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,196.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,521,000 after purchasing an additional 234,588 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $231.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.63. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

