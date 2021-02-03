Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $190,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 222.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,029,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,156,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,565,000 after buying an additional 568,093 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Berry Global Group by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,003,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after buying an additional 436,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after buying an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,216,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

