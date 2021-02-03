Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 871 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,216,223 shares of company stock valued at $226,035,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $219.64 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $238.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

