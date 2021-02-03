Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Booking by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Booking by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

BKNG stock traded up $8.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,074.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,952. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,123.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,902.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

