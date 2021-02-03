Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $81.87. The stock had a trading volume of 29,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,988. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.57. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

