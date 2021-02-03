Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,458. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $86.31. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $96.09.

