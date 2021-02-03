Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. 29,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,595. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

