Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,360. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $96.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.