Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

Shares of ROK traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,322. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.28. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,157. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

