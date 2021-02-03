Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,473,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 92.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $332,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

VSGX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,621. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.