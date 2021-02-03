Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34.

Get Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.