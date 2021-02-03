Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:FMO)

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34.
Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
