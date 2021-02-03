Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Oppenheimer

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FIS. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.07.

NYSE FIS opened at $132.32 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of -735.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

