Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Board of Directors Initiates Stock Buyback Plan

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.32. 4,752,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,088. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.24. The company has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

