FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Update

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,079. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FibroGen by 18.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James started coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

