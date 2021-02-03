Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

FHI stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

