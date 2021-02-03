Feathercoin Market Capitalization Hits $5.61 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and $53,749.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00011516 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000642 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.