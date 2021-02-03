Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking."

FMNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Farmers National Banc from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. 74,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $388.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 508,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 91,386 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

