FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) Trading Down 8.6%

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) dropped 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 1,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

About FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD)

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. It offers FalconStor Data Mastery Platform, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery.

