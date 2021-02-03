Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Short Interest Update

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 190,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Facedrive stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52. Facedrive has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $31.16.

Facedrive Company Profile

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive, a ridesharing platform; and TraceSCAN, a COVID-19 contact tracing app. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

