Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $297.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Facebook is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger is a major growth driver. Strong advertising revenues were driven by a strong holiday shopping season for retail that benefited from the ongoing shift to online commerce. Facebook expects year-over-year growth rates in total revenues to remain stable or modestly accelerate on a sequential basis in the first and second quarters of 2021. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, it expects changes made by Apple in its iOS 14 platform to limit the latter’s ability to track user-activity trend. The company also believes that Apple has become its biggest competitor. Moreover, increasing regulatory headwinds in the EU and other countries is a concern.”

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $267.08 on Monday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $760.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.04 and its 200-day moving average is $267.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock valued at $384,005,409 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,037,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 39,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

