Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 4.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Facebook were worth $14,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.14. The stock had a trading volume of 253,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,468,730. The company has a market cap of $758.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock worth $384,005,409. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

