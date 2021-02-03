Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $760.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock valued at $384,005,409. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

