Facebook, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Facebook in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

FB opened at $267.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.04 and its 200-day moving average is $267.67. The stock has a market cap of $760.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock valued at $384,005,409. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.