Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $94.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fabrinet traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $86.24, with a volume of 2824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.78.

FN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.29.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

